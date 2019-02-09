Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Sabres Sums

February 9, 2019 4:00 pm
 
Detroit 0 1 0—1
Buffalo 0 3 0—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Reinhart, BUF, (slashing), 11:19.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Sheary 9, 1:15. 2, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 8 (Dahlin, Eichel), 10:05 (pp). 3, Detroit, Larkin 23 (Athanasiou, Vanek), 17:14 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Okposo 10 (Ristolainen, Rodrigues), 19:29 (pp). Penalties_Kronwall, DET, (holding), 2:23; Abdelkader, DET, (interference), 9:41; Skinner, BUF, (high sticking), 16:46; Rasmussen, DET, (holding), 19:08.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Thompson, BUF, (tripping), 12:20; Scandella, BUF, (high sticking), 16:28.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 12-5-12_29. Buffalo 4-12-5_21.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Buffalo 2 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 15-15-5 (21 shots-18 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 12-5-4 (29-28).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Trent Knorr.

