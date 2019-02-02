Red Wings-Senators Sum

|Detroit
|2
|0
|0—2
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Detroit, DeKeyser 3 (Vanek, Jensen), 12:04. 2, Detroit, Helm 4 (Frk, Glendening), 12:43.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-9-5_21. Ottawa 15-7-13_35.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 6-12-2 (35 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 14-16-3 (21-19).
A_15,714 (18,572). T_2:25.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.