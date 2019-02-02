Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Senators Sums

February 2, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Detroit 2 0 0—2
Ottawa 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Detroit, DeKeyser 3 (Vanek, Jensen), 12:04. 2, Detroit, Helm 4 (Frk, Glendening), 12:43. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Tkachuk, OTT, major (high sticking), 2:26; Smith, OTT, (tripping), 5:57; Helm, DET, (tripping), 8:30; Helm, DET, (high sticking), 14:19.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-9-5_21. Ottawa 15-7-13_35.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 6-12-2 (35 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 14-16-3 (21-19).

A_15,714 (18,572). T_2:25.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.

