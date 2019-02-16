Listen Live Sports

Reed carries Northwestern St. over Stephen F. Austin 87-72

February 16, 2019 7:22 pm
 
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — LaTerrance Reed had a season-high 27 points as Northwestern State defeated Stephen F. Austin 87-72 on Saturday.

Ishmael Lane had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Northwestern State (10-16, 5-8 Southland Conference), which broke its four-game home losing streak. C.J. Jones added 14 points and 10 assists. DeAndre Love had 10 points for the hosts.

Northwestern State headed into halftime trailing narrowly, 39-38, but the Demons were able to outscore the Lumberjacks 49-33 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Demons’ 49 second-half points marked a season best for the team.

Shannon Bogues had 29 points for the Lumberjacks (13-11, 6-6). Kevon Harris added 18 points. Mitchell Seraille had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Northwestern State defeated Stephen F. Austin 61-59 on Jan. 12. Northwestern State faces Houston Baptist on the road on Wednesday. Stephen F. Austin plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

