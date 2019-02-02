Listen Live Sports

Reed with 18 points, DePaul beats Providence 67-55

February 2, 2019 5:10 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Reed scored 18 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and DePaul surged late to beat Providence 67-55 on Saturday, snapping a three-game skid.

Max Strus added 13 points with three 3-pointers for the Blue Demons (12-9, 4-6 Big East). Jaylen Butz and Femi Olujobi had 10 points apiece.

Strus hit a 3-pointer late in the first half to give the Blue Demons a 21-20 edge and Reed scored six points in a 12-3 run that stretched it to 33-23 at the break.

Providence fought back in a second half that featured four ties and two lead changes. The Friars (13-9, 3-6) were within two, 57-55, with 3:15 left when a Strus jumper followed by 3-point plays by Reed and Olujobi extended DePaul’s lead to 65-55. Providence did not score after that.

Freshman David Duke scored 17 points to lead the Friars. Alpha Diallo added 15 points and eight boards.

