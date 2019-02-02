Listen Live Sports

New England Patriots Regular Season Statistics

February 2, 2019 2:04 pm
 
COMP
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Brady 570 375 65.8 4355 29 11
Edelman 2 2 100.0 43 0 0
Hoyer 2 1 50.0 7 0 0
TEAM 574 378 65.9 4405 29 11
OPPONENTS 605 370 61.2 4181 29 18
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Michel 209 931 4.5 34t 6
White 94 425 4.5 27t 5
Patterson 42 228 5.4 27 1
Burkhead 57 186 3.3 12 0
Edelman 9 107 11.9 20 0
Barner 19 71 3.7 11 0
Brady 23 35 1.5 10 2
Dorsett 4 29 7.2 17 0
Hill 4 25 6.2 11 0
Develin 6 8 1.3 2t 4
Hoyer 11 -8 -0.7 2 0
TEAM 478 2037 4.3 34t 18
OPPONENTS 367 1803 4.9 54t 7
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
White 87 751 8.6 42 7
Edelman 74 850 11.5 36 6
Gronkowski 47 682 14.5 42 3
Gordon 40 720 18.0 55t 3
Hogan 35 532 15.2 63t 3
Dorsett 32 290 9.1 20 3
Patterson 21 247 11.8 55t 3
Burkhead 14 131 9.4 25 1
Develin 12 61 5.1 11 0
Michel 7 50 7.1 13 0
J.Hollister 4 52 13.0 23 0
D.Allen 3 27 9.0 21 0
Brady 1 6 6.0 6 0
Hill 1 6 6.0 6 0
McCarron 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 378 4405 11.7 63t 29
OPPONENTS 370 4181 11.3 75t 29
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Harmon 4 0 0.0 0 0
J.Jones 3 34 11.3 28 0
Jackson 3 9 3.0 9 0
Gilmore 2 0 0.0 0 0
D.McCourty 1 84 84.0 84t 1
Hightower 1 27 27.0 27 0
Chung 1 2 2.0 2 0
Bentley 1 0 0.0 0 0
J.McCourty 1 0 0.0 0 0
Van Noy 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 18 156 8.7 84t 1
OPPONENTS 11 67 6.1 19 0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
R.Allen 64 2885 45.1 39.5 21 66 0
TEAM 64 2885 45.1 39.5 21 66 0
OPPONENTS 71 2899 42.0 38.3 19 57 2
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Edelman 20 11 154 7.7 25 0
C.Jones 5 1 45 9.0 24 0
McCarron 1 3 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 26 15 199 7.7 25 0
OPPONENTS 25 8 255 10.2 33 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Patterson 23 663 28.8 95t 1
Michel 4 77 19.2 26 0
Develin 1 15 15.0 15 0
TEAM 28 755 27.0 95t 1
OPPONENTS 42 1034 24.6 97 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 88 157 74 117 0 436
OPPONENTS 80 81 80 84 0 325
SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS
Gostkowski 49 50 27 32 52 130
TEAM 49 50 27 32 52 436
OPPONENTS 34 34 25 29 55 325

