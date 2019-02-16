Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reliever John Axford, Blue Jays complete minor league deal

February 16, 2019 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUNDEIN, Fla. (AP) — Reliever John Axford and the Toronto Blue Jays have completed a minor league contract.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 35-year-old right-hander would get a one-year contract with a $1.65 million salary while in the major leagues. In the deal, announced Saturday by Toronto, he would have the chance to earn $1.7 million in performance bonuses based on games.

Axford was 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 45 appearances for Toronto last year, striking out 50 and walking 20 in 51 innings.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, gave up six runs against Houston in his Dodgers debut on Aug. 4, then broke his right leg eight days later when hit by a comebacker against Colorado. He returned Sept. 17, made just one more appearance and did not appear in the postseason.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A veteran of 10 major league seasons, Axford also has pitched for Milwaukee (2009-13), St. Louis (2013), Cleveland (2014), Pittsburgh (2014), Colorado (2015) and Oakland (2016-17

___

More AP MLB: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.