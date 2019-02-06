Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reliever Ryan Tepera goes to arbitration with Blue Jays

February 6, 2019 2:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Ryan Tepera has gone to salary arbitration with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tepera asked for $1.8 million during Wednesday’s hearing and the team argued for $1,525,000.

A decision by arbitrators Mark Burstein, Howard Edelman and Edna Francis is expected Thursday.

Tepera, a 31-year-old right-hander, was 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA last year. He was on the disabled list between June 27 and July 15 with right elbow inflammation.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He earned $574,700 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Players lead 3-1 in decisions this year. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, Oakland closer Blake Treinen and Tampa Bay outfielder Tommy Pham won, and Washington outfielder Michael A. Taylor lost.

Seven players remain scheduled for hearings through Feb. 15.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.