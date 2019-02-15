Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reliever Sergio Romo, Marlins finalize $2.5M, 1-year deal

February 15, 2019 1:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Sergio Romo and the Miami Marlins have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees the reliever $2.5 million.

Romo can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for games finished as part of the deal announced Friday: $50,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 games finished.

The 35-year-old was 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA last year for Tampa Bay with 25 saves in 33 chances.

Romo was an All-Star in 2013 for San Francisco and helped the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He has a 2.86 career ERA in 638 relief appearances and five starts during 11 major league seasons.

To open a roster spot, the Marlins put right-hander Julian Fernandez on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery,

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.