Reynolds a non-roster invitee to Rockies’ spring training

February 6, 2019 4:15 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies announced that infielder Mark Reynolds is among the team’s non-roster invitees to major league spring training.

The 35-year-old Reynolds spent 2016 and ’17 with the Rockies before joining Washington last season. He hit .248 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 86 games.

Should Reynolds be added to the 40-man roster, he would receive a $1 million, one-year contract and a chance to earn $1 million in performance bonuses.

Other invitees included right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez, catcher Brett Nicholas and outfielder Michael Saunders, who was an All-Star in 2016 while with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Colorado’s pitchers and catchers will have their first workout on Feb. 13. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 18.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

