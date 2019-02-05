Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Reynolds has 23 points as Manhattan upsets Rider 73-66

February 5, 2019 10:18 pm
 
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Reynolds nailed six from 3-point range to total 23 points and Manhattan held on to upset Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference leader Rider 73-66 on Tuesday night.

Rider was up 35-31 at the break and led 56-52 with 9:28 remaining in the game. Reynolds had a tip-in that started the Jaspers on a 12-0 run to go ahead 64-56 with 4:49 remaining. Tykei Greene made a layup and Samir Stewart dropped in two free throws to stretch the lead to 70-62. Stewart, who finished with 19 points, and Reynolds totaled three free throws in the final 32 seconds to secure the win.

Manhattan (7-16, 5-6) has won three in a row after dropping three consecutive games.

Dimencio Vaughn had 22 points and eight rebounds for Rider (12-10, 7-3), which has now lost two straight after falling to Monmouth 75-71 Saturday.

