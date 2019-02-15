Rice, FAU meet in conference play

Rice (10-16, 5-8) vs. Florida Atlantic (15-11, 6-7)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Rice faces FAU. Each team last saw action this past Thursday. Florida Atlantic knocked off North Texas by 10 points at home, while Rice came up short in an 86-65 game at Florida International.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida Atlantic’s Anthony Adger, Xavian Stapleton and Simeon Lepichev have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Adger has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Florida Atlantic field goals over the last three games. Adger has accounted for 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Rice is 0-14 when it allows at least 75 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Florida Atlantic offense has recently gotten buckets via assists more often than Rice. Florida Atlantic has an assist on 42 of 65 field goals (64.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Rice has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Owls have averaged 22.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.