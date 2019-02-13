Richardson scores 20 to carry Colgate over Holy Cross 74-70

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tucker Richardson had a season-high 20 points as Colgate edged past Holy Cross 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Richardson made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Will Rayman had 12 points for Colgate (16-10, 8-5 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson added 12 points. Rapolas Ivanauskas had 11 points for the visitors.

Caleb Green had 19 points for the Crusaders (13-13, 4-9). Jacob Grandison added 13 points. Austin Butler had 12 points.

Advertisement

Colgate takes on American on the road on Saturday. Holy Cross faces Bucknell at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.