Robatscher wins snow-shortened luge World Cup event

February 3, 2019 9:34 am
 
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Sandra Robatscher of Italy got the first World Cup luge victory of her career on Sunday, winning a race that was shortened to one run because of heavy snowfall.

Robatscher, the niece of Italian luge great Armin Zoeggeler, beat German star Natalie Geisenberger by about one-tenth of a second. Viktoriia Demchenko of Russia was third, grabbing the bronze by six-thousandths of a second over Emily Sweeney of the United States.

It was Italy’s first gold medal in any World Cup sliding sport this season.

The snow also forced the cancellation of the team relay.

There are two World Cup weekends left on the luge circuit this season: at Oberhof, Germany, next weekend and then on the 2014 Sochi Olympic track in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, on Feb. 23-24.

