Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Robb scores 23 to carry Niagara past Fairfield 78-73

February 17, 2019 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Dominic Robb had a season-high 23 points as Niagara edged past Fairfield 78-73 on Sunday.

Dominik Fragala had 15 points for Niagara (12-15, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Chris Barton added 14 points and six rebounds. Marvin Prochet had nine rebounds and five assists for the hosts.

Landon Taliaferro had 18 points for the Stags (7-20, 4-11), who have now lost four straight games. Neftali Alvarez added 16 points. Aidas Kavaliauskas had 11 points and six assists.

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Stags with the win. Fairfield defeated Niagara 77-59 on Jan. 7. Niagara plays Rider on the road on Friday. Fairfield matches up against Manhattan at home next Sunday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.