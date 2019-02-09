Listen Live Sports

Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA opener

February 9, 2019 9:02 pm
 
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

Hight had a 3.871-second run at 329.67 mph on Friday night in a Chevrolet Camaro that stood through Saturday’s sessions.

“We are here to show these guys we know what we’re doing,” Hight said. “The guys worked hard over the winter and found some things we did wrong during the Countdown. Testing went well and we’ve won here quite a few times and been No. 1 qualifier here before so we normally are able to shine when it counts.”

Steve Torrence took the top spot in Top Fuel, and Rodger Brogdon was the fastest in Pro Stock. Torrence had a 3.657 at 331.61 in his final pass, and Brogdon ran a 6.522 at 212.03 in a Chevrolet in the opening session of the day.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

