Robert Morris looks to extend streak vs Sacred Heart

Robert Morris (15-14, 10-6) vs. Sacred Heart (13-16, 9-7)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Sacred Heart. Robert Morris has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Pioneers. Sacred Heart’s last win in the series came on Jan. 2, 2016, a 69-65 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams, Matty McConnell and Malik Petteway have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 39.9 percent of the 223 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Robert Morris is 0-11 when it allows at least 73 points and 15-3 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

WINNING WHEN: The Pioneers are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 70 points or fewer and 6-16 when opponents exceed 70 points. The Colonials are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent or worse, and 2-14 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Robert Morris defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonials 23rd among Division I teams. The Sacred Heart offense has turned the ball over on 19.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Pioneers 254th, nationally).

