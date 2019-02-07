Listen Live Sports

Robotham’s double-double leads UNLV past Boise State 83-72

February 7, 2019 1:13 am
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Noah Robotham had a season-high 21 points, with five 3-pointers, and 10 assists to help UNLV beat Boise State 83-72 on Wednesday night.

Kris Clyburn added 17 points and Amauri Hardy 15 for UNLV (12-10, 6-4 Mountain West). Nick Blair had 14 points and seven rebounds.

UNLV trailed 8-0 to start the game but took its first lead at 46-45 early in the second half. Boise State trailed by eight points midway through the second half and tied it at the 6:06 mark. But UNLV closed on a 15-4 run as Boise State only made two field goals from there.

Derrick Alston scored 17 points for Boise State (10-13, 5-5). Alex Hobbs added 16 points, Justinian Jessup 15 and Zach Haney 13. Jessup made 2 of 6 from 3-point range to become the fastest player in program history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.

Boise State shot 61.5 percent from the first half for a 43-39 lead. Haney had 11 points in the first 20 minutes.

