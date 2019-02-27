Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Hornets, Box

February 27, 2019 9:29 pm
 
HOUSTON (118)

Tucker 5-5 0-0 15, Gordon 3-10 0-0 6, Capela 10-16 3-4 23, Paul 7-13 1-2 17, Harden 10-29 9-9 30, Faried 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Shumpert 1-3 0-0 3, Green 4-8 5-5 15, Rivers 2-6 1-2 7. Totals 42-91 21-24 118.

CHARLOTTE (113)

Bridges 3-7 2-2 9, Williams 5-10 0-2 12, Zeller 4-6 5-6 13, Walker 12-22 7-8 35, Batum 7-13 0-0 17, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3 0-0 2, Biyombo 1-1 2-2 4, Parker 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 5-15 6-6 18, Monk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 23-27 113.

Houston 41 21 28 28—118
Charlotte 33 36 25 19—113

3-Point Goals_Houston 13-39 (Tucker 5-5, Green 2-4, Rivers 2-5, Paul 2-6, Shumpert 1-3, Harden 1-11, Gordon 0-5), Charlotte 12-33 (Walker 4-11, Batum 3-5, Williams 2-5, Lamb 2-7, Bridges 1-3, Parker 0-1, Monk 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 37 (Capela 17), Charlotte 48 (Lamb 14). Assists_Houston 23 (Paul 10), Charlotte 25 (Batum, Lamb 6). Total Fouls_Houston 22, Charlotte 22. A_17,903 (19,077).

