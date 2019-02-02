Rockets-Jazz, Box

Ennis III 4-8 2-2 10, Tucker 1-6 0-0 2, Faried 6-9 4-4 16, Harden 12-22 15-15 43, Gordon 4-12 0-2 9, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Chriss 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Nene 2-4 0-2 4, Green 7-12 4-5 25, Rivers 4-13 5-7 16. Totals 40-87 30-37 125.
Ingles 4-12 0-0 11, Crowder 4-13 0-2 11, Gobert 3-8 4-6 10, Rubio 0-4 6-6 6, Mitchell 7-24 10-11 26, O’Neale 4-9 1-2 10, Cavanaugh 1-1 0-0 2, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Favors 2-2 0-0 4, Niang 2-4 1-2 6, Korver 3-6 1-3 8, Mitrou-Long 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 31-86 25-36 98.
|Houston
|31
|32
|28
|34—125
|Utah
|27
|23
|19
|29—
|98
3-Point Goals_Houston 15-39 (Green 7-12, Harden 4-12, Rivers 3-6, Gordon 1-4, Ennis III 0-2, Tucker 0-3), Utah 11-41 (Ingles 3-8, Crowder 3-10, Mitchell 2-10, Niang 1-2, Korver 1-3, O’Neale 1-4, Mitrou-Long 0-1, Allen 0-1, Rubio 0-2). Fouled Out_Faried. Rebounds_Houston 48 (Faried, Harden 12), Utah 51 (Gobert 13). Assists_Houston 17 (Rivers, Harden 5), Utah 19 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Houston 29, Utah 21. Technicals_Rivers, Gordon, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Gobert, O’Neale. A_18,306 (18,306).
