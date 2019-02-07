Rockets-Kings, Box

HOUSTON (127)

Gordon 7-14 2-2 20, Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Faried 6-9 0-0 13, Paul 4-13 6-6 15, Harden 13-26 2-2 36, Ennis III 1-5 2-2 4, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Green 8-17 5-6 25, Rivers 5-12 0-0 12. Totals 45-100 17-18 127.

SACRAMENTO (101)

Bogdanovic 6-15 0-0 13, Bjelica 6-7 0-0 15, Cauley-Stein 1-5 1-4 3, Fox 3-8 0-0 6, Hield 8-17 1-1 20, Bagley III 4-12 2-2 10, Giles III 5-11 4-5 14, Labissiere 1-3 0-0 3, Koufos 0-2 0-2 0, Mason 4-6 3-5 13, Ferrell 1-5 1-1 4. Totals 39-91 12-20 101.

Houston 32 44 28 23—127 Sacramento 28 17 29 27—101

3-Point Goals_Houston 20-51 (Harden 8-13, Green 4-9, Gordon 4-10, Rivers 2-7, Faried 1-1, Paul 1-8, Tucker 0-1, Ennis III 0-2), Sacramento 11-33 (Bjelica 3-4, Hield 3-10, Mason 2-4, Labissiere 1-1, Ferrell 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-6, Bagley III 0-1, Fox 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 42 (Faried 11), Sacramento 54 (Hield, Bagley III 10). Assists_Houston 17 (Paul 11), Sacramento 21 (Fox 6). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Sacramento 22. Technicals_Harden, Giles III. A_17,583 (17,608).

