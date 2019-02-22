Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rockets-Lakers, Box

February 22, 2019 1:09 am
 
HOUSTON (106)

Gordon 4-12 2-2 14, Tucker 1-4 0-0 3, Capela 6-9 0-0 12, Paul 9-15 2-2 23, Harden 11-24 6-7 30, Faried 5-6 2-2 13, Nene 0-0 2-2 2, Green 2-11 0-0 4, Rivers 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 40-88 14-15 106.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

James 11-23 7-10 29, Kuzma 6-13 4-4 18, McGee 4-8 3-3 11, Ingram 8-16 11-14 27, Bullock 4-8 2-2 14, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Rondo 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 2-3 0-0 4, Stephenson 0-2 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 38-85 27-33 111.

Houston 32 26 32 16—106
L.A. Lakers 22 30 31 28—111

3-Point Goals_Houston 12-41 (Gordon 4-10, Paul 3-5, Harden 2-10, Faried 1-1, Rivers 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Green 0-8), L.A. Lakers 8-30 (Bullock 4-8, Kuzma 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-7, Hart 0-1, Stephenson 0-1, Rondo 0-1, Ingram 0-3, James 0-4). Fouled Out_Harden, Paul. Rebounds_Houston 38 (Capela 11), L.A. Lakers 49 (Ingram 13). Assists_Houston 18 (Paul 9), L.A. Lakers 22 (Rondo 7). Total Fouls_Houston 28, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals_Paul, Houston coach Mike D’Antoni. A_18,997 (18,997).

