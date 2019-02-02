Listen Live Sports

Rockets-Nuggets, Box

February 2, 2019 12:28 am
 
HOUSTON (122)

Gordon 6-9 3-3 17, Tucker 2-6 0-0 5, Faried 9-13 5-6 23, Paul 8-13 1-1 20, Harden 9-21 5-9 30, Ennis III 3-5 2-2 9, Hartenstein 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Rivers 3-7 0-0 7, Green 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 45-85 16-21 122.

DENVER (136)

Barton 3-7 0-0 7, Millsap 4-6 0-0 10, Jokic 12-15 6-6 31, Morris 7-11 1-2 18, Beasley 12-17 6-7 35, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Craig 8-11 4-4 22, Lydon 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-8 2-2 10, Lyles 1-6 1-2 3, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 51-82 20-23 136.

Houston 43 28 24 27—122
Denver 35 48 30 23—136

3-Point Goals_Houston 16-44 (Harden 7-14, Paul 3-7, Gordon 2-5, Ennis III 1-3, Green 1-4, Rivers 1-5, Tucker 1-5, Faried 0-1), Denver 14-31 (Beasley 5-9, Morris 3-6, Millsap 2-3, Craig 2-4, Jokic 1-2, Barton 1-3, Hernangomez 0-1, Plumlee 0-1, Lyles 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 30 (Faried, Harden 6), Denver 36 (Jokic 13). Assists_Houston 23 (Harden 9), Denver 37 (Jokic 9). Total Fouls_Houston 24, Denver 14. A_20,106 (19,520).

