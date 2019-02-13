Rockets-Timberwolves, Box

Gordon 5-13 0-0 13, Tucker 3-7 0-0 8, Faried 5-12 2-2 12, Paul 4-13 6-7 16, Harden 15-34 4-4 42, Nene 2-4 0-0 4, Shumpert 1-4 0-0 3, Green 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 40-98 12-13 111.
Deng 4-9 4-6 13, Saric 6-9 1-1 15, Towns 11-18 0-0 25, Teague 11-16 4-4 27, Okogie 7-15 0-2 16, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Gibson 4-8 2-2 10, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 5-13 2-2 12, Canaan 1-1 0-0 3, Bayless 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-90 13-17 121.
|Houston
|29
|29
|26
|27—111
|Minnesota
|28
|24
|35
|34—121
3-Point Goals_Houston 19-53 (Harden 8-22, Green 3-6, Gordon 3-8, Tucker 2-5, Paul 2-8, Shumpert 1-4), Minnesota 10-20 (Towns 3-4, Saric 2-2, Okogie 2-6, Canaan 1-1, Teague 1-1, Deng 1-4, Rose 0-1, Tolliver 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 37 (Faried 11), Minnesota 47 (Towns 9). Assists_Houston 23 (Paul 8), Minnesota 31 (Teague 12). Total Fouls_Houston 18, Minnesota 13. Technicals_Green. A_15,131 (19,356).
