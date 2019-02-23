Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockets-Warriors, Box

February 23, 2019 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
HOUSTON (118)

Tucker 5-11 4-4 18, Faried 7-17 4-6 20, Capela 4-8 0-0 8, Paul 7-18 5-5 23, Gordon 8-20 5-5 25, Nene 3-4 2-2 8, Rivers 2-6 2-2 6, G.Green 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 40-91 22-24 118.

GOLDEN STATE (112)

Durant 11-19 4-6 29, D.Green 2-6 0-2 4, Cousins 4-12 4-4 13, Curry 9-18 2-2 25, Thompson 7-17 3-3 20, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Jerebko 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Livingston 1-3 0-0 2, Iguodala 3-7 1-3 8. Totals 42-90 14-20 112.

Houston 35 26 31 26—118
Golden State 20 34 32 26—112

3-Point Goals_Houston 16-42 (Paul 4-9, Tucker 4-9, Gordon 4-12, Faried 2-4, G.Green 2-5, Rivers 0-4), Golden State 14-36 (Curry 5-11, Thompson 3-7, Durant 3-7, Jerebko 1-2, Cousins 1-3, Iguodala 1-4, D.Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 48 (Capela 15), Golden State 45 (Cousins 14). Assists_Houston 26 (Paul 17), Golden State 26 (Curry 7). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Golden State 19. Technicals_Cousins. A_19,596 (19,596).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.