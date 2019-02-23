Rockets-Warriors, Box

HOUSTON (118)

Tucker 5-11 4-4 18, Faried 7-17 4-6 20, Capela 4-8 0-0 8, Paul 7-18 5-5 23, Gordon 8-20 5-5 25, Nene 3-4 2-2 8, Rivers 2-6 2-2 6, G.Green 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 40-92 22-24 118.

GOLDEN STATE (112)

Durant 11-19 4-6 29, D.Green 2-6 0-2 4, Cousins 4-12 4-4 13, Curry 9-18 2-2 25, Thompson 7-17 3-3 20, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Jerebko 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Livingston 1-3 0-0 2, Iguodala 3-7 1-3 8. Totals 42-90 14-20 112.

Houston 35 26 31 26—118 Golden State 20 34 32 26—112

3-Point Goals_Houston 16-43 (Paul 4-9, Tucker 4-9, Gordon 4-12, Faried 2-4, G.Green 2-5, Rivers 0-4), Golden State 14-36 (Curry 5-11, Thompson 3-7, Durant 3-7, Jerebko 1-2, Cousins 1-3, Iguodala 1-4, D.Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 48 (Capela 15), Golden State 46 (Cousins 14). Assists_Houston 26 (Paul 17), Golden State 26 (Curry 7). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Golden State 19. Technicals_Cousins. A_19,596 (19,596).

