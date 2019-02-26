Leicester hires Brendan Rodgers as manager from Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Premier League club Leicester has hired Brendan Rodgers as manager from Scottish champion Leicester.

The 46-year-old Rodgers was appointed on a contract through June 2022, two days after Claude Puel was fired.

Rodgers has been at Celtic since 2016 after a three-year spell leading Liverpool, including a runner-up finish in the Premier League in 2014.

Rodgers was due at the King Power Stadium for Tuesday’s game against Brighton but won’t take charge of the team until the game on Sunday at Watford.

Leicester is eight points above the relegation zone in 12th place.

Rodgers says “together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

