Roma forward Dzeko given 2-match ban for insulting ref

ROME (AP) — Roma forward Edin Dzeko has been given a two-match Italian Cup ban and fined €10,000 ($11,500) following his dismissal against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Dzeko was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute after arguing with referee Gianluca Manganiello.

Videos and still images of the incident in the Italian Cup quarterfinal appeared to show the Bosnia-Herzegovina international spitting at Manganiello but there was no mention of that in the referee’s report.

Dzeko has been banned “for having protested against a refereeing decision and, having approached the referee with a threatening attitude, used seriously offensive language towards him.”

The ban will apply to Roma’s Italian Cup matches next season as the capital club lost 7-1 at Fiorentina.

