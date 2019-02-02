Listen Live Sports

Roma forward Dzeko given 2-match ban for insulting ref

February 2, 2019 10:21 am
 
ROME (AP) — Roma forward Edin Dzeko has been given a two-match Italian Cup ban and fined €10,000 ($11,500) following his dismissal against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Dzeko was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute after arguing with referee Gianluca Manganiello.

Videos and still images of the incident in the Italian Cup quarterfinal appeared to show the Bosnia-Herzegovina international spitting at Manganiello but there was no mention of that in the referee’s report.

Dzeko has been banned “for having protested against a refereeing decision and, having approached the referee with a threatening attitude, used seriously offensive language towards him.”

The ban will apply to Roma’s Italian Cup matches next season as the capital club lost 7-1 at Fiorentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

