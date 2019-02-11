Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ross carries Alabama St over Mississippi Valley St 82-59

February 11, 2019 11:50 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jacoby Ross had 17 points to lead five Alabama State players in double figures as the Hornets romped past Mississippi Valley State 82-59 on Monday night.

AJ Farrar added 16 points for the Hornets. Leon Daniels chipped in 10, Kevin Holston scored 10 and Reginald Gee had 10. Farrar also had nine rebounds for the Hornets (9-13, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jordan Evans had 21 points for the Delta Devils (3-22, 1-10), who now have lost nine straight games. Kaleb Allison added nine rebounds. Emmanuel Ejeh had 10 rebounds.

The Hornets improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils this season. Alabama State defeated Mississippi Valley State 81-79 on Jan. 14. Alabama State plays Alabama A&M at home on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State faces Alcorn State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

