Ross scores 23 to carry Pepperdine past Portland 86-80

February 23, 2019 10:49 pm
 
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Colbey Ross had 23 points and 10 assists as Pepperdine defeated Portland 86-80 on Saturday.

Ross made 14 of 16 free throws.

Darnell Dunn had 18 points for Pepperdine (13-16, 6-9 West Coast Conference). Kessler Edwards added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jade Smith had 11 points for the hosts.

Josh McSwiggan had 20 points for the Pilots (7-22, 0-14), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17 points. JoJo Walker had 10 points.

The Waves improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. Pepperdine defeated Portland 83-58 on Jan. 31. Pepperdine finishes out the regular season against Pacific at home next Saturday. Portland matches up against Saint Mary’s on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

