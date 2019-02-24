Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 14, Athletics 5

February 24, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodwin cf 2 1 0 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0
Strling ph 3 1 2 1 J.Mateo ss 2 0 1 0
N.Lopez ss 3 1 1 0 M.Smien ss 3 0 2 1
J.Flres ph 2 0 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Owngs 3b 3 1 1 1 J.Prfar 2b 3 0 1 0
Gterrez 3b 1 1 1 1 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Soler dh 3 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Schwndl ph 2 1 1 1 Sk.Bolt rf 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio rf 2 1 0 0 Pscotty rf 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez rf 1 1 1 1 Martini lf 1 1 0 0
Cthbert 1b 2 1 1 2 Hrrmann c 2 1 0 0
S.Denez ph 3 2 2 1 Barreto 2b 2 1 2 1
Phllips lf 2 1 1 1 M.Canha dh 2 1 1 0
Te.Gore ph 2 1 1 1 J.Hnnah ph 1 0 0 0
Viloria c 2 1 1 3 Jo.Heim ph 1 0 0 0
Mlendez ph 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 2 1 2 2
Arteaga 2b 2 0 0 0 Phegley c 1 0 0 1
E.Mejia ph 2 0 1 1 D.Fwler cf 1 0 0 0
Barrera cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 39 14 16 14 Totals 33 5 9 5
Kansas City 600 012 230—14
Oakland 030 002 000—5

E_Gutierrez (1), Piscotty (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Kansas City 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Gutierrez (1), Duenez (1), Gore (1), Barreto (1), Pinder (1). 3B_Hernandez (1). HR_Owings (1), Viloria (1). SF_Mejia (1), Phegley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
McWilliams W, 1-0 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 1
Zimmer H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Lovvorn H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 0
Machado 2 1 2 0 0 1
Lovelady 2 2 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Brooks L, 0-1 2 4 6 6 1 2
Dull 1 1 0 0 0 0
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Dunshee 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Schlitter 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 1 2 2 2 2 1
Crockett 1 5 3 3 0 1
Seddon 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_McWilliams (Piscotty), Brooks (Bonifacio).

WP_Dunshee, Ruiz.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Chris Segal; Third, NO UMPIRE.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:10. A_4,273

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.