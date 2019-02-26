Royals 8, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Pollock cf 2 0 2 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0 Perkins 1b 2 0 1 0 D..Burt 2b 2 1 1 1 M.Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 1 0 0 0 J.Peter 2b 0 0 0 0 Strling cf 2 2 2 1 C.Tylor 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 0 0 0 Garlick lf 1 0 0 0 Kha.Lee lf 2 1 1 0 Bllnger rf 2 0 0 0 S.Perez dh 1 0 0 0 C.Asche 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Denez pr 0 1 0 0 R.Mrtin c 2 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 2 0 0 1 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez rf 0 1 0 0 D.Frese dh 2 0 0 0 C.Owngs ss 3 0 0 0 Pterson ph 2 1 2 1 Arteaga ss 1 0 1 1 Verdugo lf 2 0 1 0 Schwndl 1b 2 0 0 0 Orlando rf 1 1 0 0 N.Prtto 1b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 3b 2 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 2 0 1 0 Carrera cf 1 0 0 0 E.Rvera 3b 2 1 1 1 D.Cstro ss 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 Estevez ss 2 0 1 1 S.Rvero ph 1 1 1 0 Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 8 9 5

Los Angeles 000 000 002—2 Kansas City 000 001 07x—8

E_Garlick (1), Schwindel (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Starling (1), Rivero (1). HR_Peterson (1). CS_Muncy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 2 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 3 Quackenbush 1 0 0 0 0 0 Smoker 1 1 0 0 2 0 Schultz 1 1 0 0 0 0 Sborz L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 3 0 Head 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Allie 1 1 0 0 0 2 Holmes 0 1 4 3 3 0 Spitzbarth 1 4 3 3 1 0 Kansas City Kennedy 2 1 0 0 1 0 Ynoa 2 1 0 0 1 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 Blewett W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 Hill H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 Lenik 1 2 2 2 2 1

WP_Holmes, Blewett.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Reid Gibbs.

Advertisement

T_2:57. A_3,419

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.