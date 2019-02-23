Listen Live Sports

Royals 9, Rangers 1

February 23, 2019 6:16 pm
 
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 0 0
Santana cf 1 0 0 0 N.Lopez 2b 3 0 2 0
Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 2 2 0
J.Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 C.Owngs ss 2 1 0 0
B.Rvere lf 1 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 1 2 2
Dvidson 3b 2 0 1 0 Phllips lf 1 1 0 1
R.Dorow pr 1 0 0 0 J.Soler dh 2 1 1 1
R.Gzman 1b 3 1 1 0 S.Denez ph 2 0 1 0
P.Wsdom 1b 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 0
J.Mthis c 1 0 0 0 Schwndl ph 1 1 0 1
Trevino c 1 0 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Bandy c 1 0 0 0 Cthbert ph 1 0 0 0
A.Ibnez 2b 3 0 1 1 Goodwin rf 1 0 0 1
Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio ph 2 0 1 2
E.White ss 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0
Fontana ss 2 0 0 0 S.Rvero ph 2 0 0 0
C.Tocci rf 2 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 2 0 0 0
Pr.Beck rf 1 0 1 0 Te.Gore cf 2 1 1 0
Totals 32 1 4 1 Totals 33 9 12 8
Texas 010 000 000—1
Kansas City 201 140 01x—9

E_Cuthbert (1). DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 8. 2B_Davidson (1), Guzman (1), Mondesi (1), Gordon (1), Bonifacio (1). 3B_Dozier (1). SF_Phillips (1), Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Jurado L, 0-1 2 4 2 2 0 2
Sampson 1 2 1 1 0 2
Farrell 1 1 1 1 0 2
Hernandez 1-3 0 3 3 3 0
Tonkin 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Espinal 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bird 1 3 1 1 0 1
Kansas City
Sparkman W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 3
Lively H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Hill H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Newberry 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kalish 2 1 0 0 0 2
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Tonkin (Schwindel), Espinal (Cuthbert), Lively (Davidson).

WP_Sampson.

Balk_Bird.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Reid Gibbs.

T_3:03. A_4,067

