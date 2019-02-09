Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals sign Bailey to minor league deal with spring invite

February 9, 2019 11:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed veteran right-hander Homer Bailey to a minor deal Saturday that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

The 32-year-old Bailey has spent his entire 12-year career in Cincinnati, making 212 starts and going 67-77 with a 4.56 ERA. Bailey was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers in a seven-player deal in December, but he was released and became a free agent.

Bailey has thrown a pair of no-hitters, the first against Pittsburgh in September 2012 and the other against San Francisco the following July. He won 24 games over those two seasons.

He’s also dealt with injuries the past few years, though, starting the season on the disabled list each year from 2015-17. Bailey made eight starts total in 2015 and 2016.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Royals’ pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Arizona, for spring training Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.