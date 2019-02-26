Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Flyers Sums

February 26, 2019
 
Buffalo 1 1 0—2
Philadelphia 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Lindblom 12 (Patrick, Konecny), 2:48. 2, Philadelphia, Voracek 17 (Myers, Giroux), 7:52. 3, Buffalo, Eichel 22 (Dahlin, Skinner), 12:08 (pp). Penalties_Larsson, BUF, (hooking), 0:36; Hartman, PHI, (roughing), 4:27; Bogosian, BUF, (roughing), 4:27; Bogosian, BUF, served by Pominville, (roughing), 4:27; Laughton, PHI, (hooking), 11:39; Raffl, PHI, (tripping), 13:43; Patrick, PHI, (slashing), 19:10; Ristolainen, BUF, (high sticking), 19:10.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 17 (Hagg, Gudas), 15:13. 5, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 9 (Sheary, Rodrigues), 17:53. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Konecny (too many men on the ice), 1:12; McCabe, BUF, (interference), 19:39; Hartman, PHI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:39.

Third Period_6, Philadelphia, Sanheim 6 (Couturier), 0:46. 7, Philadelphia, Giroux 19 (Raffl), 17:05. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-16-14_36. Philadelphia 19-11-15_45.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 16-18-4 (44 shots-40 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 8-7-0 (36-34).

A_18,466 (19,543). T_2:30.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

