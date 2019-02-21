Sabres-Lightning Sum

Buffalo 1 0 0 0—1 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 0—2 Tampa Bay won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 7 (Eichel, Bogosian), 18:13.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 30 (Johnson), 11:10.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Buffalo 0 (Eichel NG, Sobotka NG), Tampa Bay 2 (Stamkos G, Point NG, Kucherov G).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 17-6-6-1_30. Tampa Bay 15-15-7-3_40.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 15-17-4 (40 shots-39 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 27-7-4 (30-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:48.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Libor Suchanek.

