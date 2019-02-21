Sabres-Lightning Sum

|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|0—2
|Tampa Bay won shootout 2-0.
First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 7 (Eichel, Bogosian), 18:13.
Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 30 (Johnson), 11:10.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Buffalo 0 (Eichel NG, Sobotka NG), Tampa Bay 2 (Stamkos G, Point NG, Kucherov G).
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 17-6-6-1_30. Tampa Bay 15-15-7-3_40.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 15-17-4 (40 shots-39 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 27-7-4 (30-29).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:48.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Libor Suchanek.
