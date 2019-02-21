Sabres-Lightning Sums

Buffalo 1 0 0 0—1 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 0—2 Tampa Bay won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 7 (Eichel, Bogosian), 18:13. Penalties_Miller, TB, major (high sticking), 11:26.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 30 (Johnson), 11:10. Penalties_Larsson, BUF, (roughing), 12:13.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Bogosian, BUF, (delay of game), 3:58; Cernak, TB, (tripping), 6:55; Ristolainen, BUF, (tripping), 8:46; Point, TB, (roughing), 13:43; Point, TB, served by Erne, (holding), 13:43; Skinner, BUF, (roughing), 13:43.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (roughing), 3:34; Ristolainen, BUF, (roughing), 3:34.

Advertisement

Shootout_Buffalo 0 (Eichel NG, Sobotka NG), Tampa Bay 2 (Stamkos G, Point NG, Kucherov G).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 17-6-6-1_30. Tampa Bay 15-15-7-3_40.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 15-17-4 (40 shots-39 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 27-7-4 (30-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:48.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.