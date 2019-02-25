Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Maple Leafs Sum

February 25, 2019 9:43 pm
 
Buffalo 1 1 1—3
Toronto 0 4 1—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 20 (Reinhart, Dahlin), 19:07 (pp).

Second Period_2, Toronto, Tavares 35 (Muzzin, Dermott), 3:48. 3, Toronto, Matthews 30 (Kapanen, Johnsson), 5:24. 4, Toronto, Gauthier 3 (Gardiner, Moore), 5:52. 5, Toronto, Ennis 9 (Gauthier, Rielly), 13:07. 6, Buffalo, Reinhart 18 (Skinner, Dahlin), 17:25 (pp).

Third Period_7, Buffalo, Eichel 21 (Pominville, Ristolainen), 0:09. 8, Toronto, Kapanen 19, 17:42 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 16-10-8_34. Toronto 6-17-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 5; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 13-8-4 (21 shots-19 saves), Hutton 16-17-4 (12-9). Toronto, Andersen 29-13-3 (34-31).

A_19,026 (18,819). T_2:29.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.

