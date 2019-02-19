Sabres-Panthers Sum

Buffalo 0 1 1—2 Florida 0 0 4—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 19 (Skinner, Reinhart), 5:14 (pp).

Third Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 14 (Vatrano, Barkov), 3:07. 3, Florida, Hawryluk 4 (Dadonov, Trocheck), 3:50. 4, Florida, Barkov 23 (Huberdeau, Vatrano), 5:42. 5, Florida, Huberdeau 15 (Barkov), 16:45. 6, Buffalo, Sobotka 4 (Larsson, Girgensons), 19:52.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-12-16_34. Florida 12-12-17_41.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Florida 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 13-7-4 (41 shots-37 saves). Florida, Reimer 13-10-5 (34-32).

A_10,340 (19,250). T_2:40.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Scott Driscoll.

