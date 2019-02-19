Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Panthers Sums

February 19, 2019 11:26 pm
 
Buffalo 0 1 1—2
Florida 0 0 4—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Sobotka, BUF, (hooking), 5:52; Ristolainen, BUF, (slashing), 13:22; Trocheck, FLA, (slashing), 16:38.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 19 (Skinner, Reinhart), 5:14 (pp). Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (holding), 4:35; Dahlin, BUF, (tripping), 6:57.

Third Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 14 (Barkov, Vatrano), 3:07. 3, Florida, Hawryluk 4 (Trocheck, Dadonov), 3:50. 4, Florida, Barkov 23 (Vatrano, Huberdeau), 5:42. 5, Florida, Huberdeau 15 (Barkov), 16:45. 6, Buffalo, Sobotka 4 (Girgensons, Larsson), 19:52. Penalties_Brown, FLA, (illegal check to head), 7:11; Eichel, BUF, (cross checking), 10:24; Yandle, FLA, (slashing), 12:38.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-12-16_34. Florida 12-12-17_41.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Florida 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 13-7-4 (41 shots-37 saves). Florida, Reimer 13-10-5 (34-32).

A_10,340 (19,250). T_2:40.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Scott Driscoll.

