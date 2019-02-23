Listen Live Sports

Sabres Skinner helped off ice after hurting lower left leg

February 23, 2019 2:40 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres leading scorer Jeff Skinner required assistance to leave the ice after hurting his lower left leg in the second period of Buffalo’s home game against Washington.

Skinner was hurt when both he and Capitals forward Carl Hagelin were in the slot and turned at the same time to follow the play to their left. The two touched skates and Skinner was tripped up and fell heavily to the ice when Hagelin’s stick got caught between both of his legs.

Skinner was in immediate pain and at one point attempted to crawl to the bench before play was stopped 4:42 left into the period. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice and led to the dressing room.

Hagelin was penalized for tripping.

The Sabres did not have an immediate update on Skinner’s status.

Skinner began the day with 36 goals, tied for third in the NHL, and one short of matching a career high.

