Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sacramento St. beats Portland St. 78-67

February 12, 2019 12:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Esposito and Marcus Graves scored 16 points apiece as Sacramento State defeated Portland State 78-67 on Monday night. Osi Nwachukwu added 15 points for the Hornets.

Bryce Fowler had 10 points for Sacramento State (10-11, 4-8 Big Sky Conference).

Michael Nuga had 19 points for the Vikings (9-14, 4-8). Holland Woods added 11 points. Sal Nuhu had three blocks.

Sacramento State plays Southern Utah at home on Thursday. Portland State faces Northern Arizona at home on Thursday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.