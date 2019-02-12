Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saddler leads Southern U. over Jackson St. 76-67

February 12, 2019 12:36 am
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had a season-high 20 points as Southern defeated Jackson State 76-67 on Monday night.

Richard Lee had 15 points for Southern (4-20, 3-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Aaron Ray added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Jackson State totaled 42 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Venjie Wallis scored a career-high 23 points for the Tigers (9-15, 6-5). Lemmie Howard added 15 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Jackson State defeated Southern 64-58 on Jan. 14. Southern plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Saturday. Jackson State matches up against Prairie View at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

