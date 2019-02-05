Listen Live Sports

Saint Louis rules the glass in beating Dayton 73-60

February 5, 2019 11:22 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — D.J. Foreman scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Javon Bess added 14 points and Saint Louis dominated the offensive glass in beating Dayton 73-60 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Fred Thatch Jr. scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 11 points for the Billikens (15-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who scored 26 second-chance points off 19 offensive boards and outrebounded the Flyers 41-33. Hasahn French scored 10 points with eight boards.

Saint Louis led 34-22 at halftime and 48-31 after Bess’ jumper capped a 12-2 run with 12:23 to play. Dayton cut it to 51-42 on Dwayne Cohill’s layup but Saint Louis pulled away on an 11-4 run for a 16-point lead with 4:57 to go and led by double digits from there.

Josh Cunningham scored 12 points and Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher added 11 each for the Flyers (15-8, 8-3), who saw their three-game win streak end.

