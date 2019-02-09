Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Salnave scores 17 to carry Monmouth over Fairfield 61-49

February 9, 2019 3:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Ray Salnave had 17 points off the bench to carry Monmouth to a 61-49 win over Fairfield on Saturday.

Mustapha Traore had 16 points and nine rebounds for Monmouth (10-16, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Diago Quinn added nine rebounds.

The Stags’ 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Monmouth opponent this season.

Fairfield scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Taj Benning had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Stags (7-18, 4-9). Matija Milin added seven rebounds. Jonathan Kasibabu had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Landon Taliaferro was held to only 3 points. The Stags’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, he shot 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Stags this season. Monmouth defeated Fairfield 74-57 on Jan. 17. Monmouth matches up against Rider on the road on Friday. Fairfield matches up against Canisius on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.