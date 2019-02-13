Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sam Houston State edges Texas A&M-CC 70-69 with late FTs

February 13, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Kai Mitchell split a pair of free throws with four seconds left as Sam Houston State edged Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 70-69 on Wednesday night for its 13th straight win.

The Bearkats (17-8, 12-0) remain undefeated atop the Southland Conference. The Islanders (10-14, 5-6) have lost four of their last five games including a pair of one-point defeats.

Chad Bowie’s 3-pointer with 56 seconds left gave the Bearkats a 69-66 lead with 56 seconds left. Jashawn Talton converted a 3-point play to tie it at 69 with 31 seconds to go before Mitchell won it making the second of two free-throw attempts.

Cameron Delaney had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Sam Houston State. Mitchell, Josh Delaney, and Zach Nutall each added 11 points.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Talton scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Emmanuel Toney had 12 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.