San Diego St. faces tough test vs No. 6 Nevada

No. 6 Nevada (24-1, 11-1) vs. San Diego State (16-9, 8-4)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Nevada presents a tough challenge for San Diego State. San Diego State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Nevada has moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Wyoming last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The rugged Jalen McDaniels has averaged 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Aztecs. Devin Watson is also a key facilitator, putting up 16.4 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Wolf Pack have been led by Jordan Caroline, who is averaging 18.8 points and 9.8 rebounds.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Aztecs have given up only 66.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 72.4 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Caroline has connected on 43.5 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Diego State is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 16-2 when it scores at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: San Diego State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Aztecs are 8-9 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has committed a turnover on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.