San Diego sweeps series with Loyola Marymount, 65-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Wright scored the go-ahead field goal at the basket and San Diego completed a season-sweep of Loyola Marymount with a 65-63 West Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.

The Lions came into the game looking for their 11th home court win in 12 games. LMU’s remaining home games are with No. 4 Gonzaga and BYU.

LMU took a four-point lead with 4:16 left after a Dameane Douglas free throw made it 57-53. The teams traded free throws before Olin Carter III hit a 3 to cut the deficit to one. Eli Scott’s tip-in with 1:39 to go put the Lions back up by three before Wright scored back-to-back layups to put San Diego in front. James Batemon missed two 3-point attempts in the final 18 seconds and Yauhen Massalski hit the second of two free throws to set the final score.

Carter hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead San Diego (15-8, 4-4). Wright finished with 14 points and dished seven assists. Massalski added 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Isaiah Pineiro had 11 points and 10 boards.

Douglas had 15 points for Loyola Marymount (16-8, 4-6).

