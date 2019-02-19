Listen Live Sports

San Jose St. looks to end streak vs CSU

February 19, 2019 6:45 am
 
Colorado State (9-16, 4-8) vs. San Jose State (3-21, 0-12)

San Jose State Event Center, San Jose, California; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to 15 games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Utah State Aggies 64-62 on Feb. 28, 2018. Colorado State fell 71-60 to San Diego State last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Jose State’s Michael Steadman has averaged 13 points and 7.9 rebounds while Brae Ivey has put up 9.9 points. For the Rams, Nico Carvacho has averaged 15.9 points and 13 rebounds while J.D. Paige has put up 15.2 points.

FIELD GOALS FOR NICO: Across 25 appearances this season, Colorado State’s Carvacho has shot 59.6 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Colorado State is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-6 when scoring at least 68.

COLD SPELL: San Jose State has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 61.8 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MWC teams. The Rams have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

