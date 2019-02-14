San Jose St. looks to end streak vs UNLV

UNLV (13-11, 7-5) vs. San Jose State (3-20, 0-11)

San Jose State Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to 14 games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Utah State Aggies 64-62 on Feb. 28, 2018. UNLV beat Air Force by five at home on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Michael Steadman has averaged 12.9 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Brae Ivey has paired with Steadman and is accounting for 9.9 points per game. The Runnin’ Rebels are led by Kris Clyburn, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

CLUTCH CLYBURN: Clyburn has connected on 33.9 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNLV is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 13-6 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: San Jose State has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 61.4 points while giving up 76.2.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is rated first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

